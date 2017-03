Buffalo drivers say they were buffaloed: police

Police stopped two cattle-truck drivers in Pursat province on Sunday over suspicions that their cargo of buffalo was obtained illegally.

The bewildered buffalo haulers were unable to present ownership documents for the seven beasts, but claimed they were simply hired by a third party to transport the living load.

In a shifty move that seemed to confirm police suspicions, the ostensible owner had already apparently skipped town, leaving his two truckers to take the fall.

ANN