Builders bulldozed by out of control trucker

Three construction workers were practically demolished by a truck in a hit-and-run at an intersection in Kampot province on Tuesday.

Police say the trio were riding a motorbike when they were struck, leaving them with serious bodily injuries.

The lout of a truck driver, however, sped away from the scene then abandoned his ride after being chased by bystanders.

The victims were hospitalised and the truck was impounded as police search for the driver.

