A building’s door opens, as a jail cell may close

Even though a building inauguration had everyone looking the other way, two thieves were thwarted in an attempt to steal a motorbike from a pagoda in Banteay Meanchey province’s Poipet town on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, the observant 17-year-old owner noticed the suspects taking off with her scooter and alerted officers who were in attendance.

Failing to even make it past the gate, the sacrilegious sneak-thieves were immediately arrested.

ann