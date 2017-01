Bullying turns blazing as brigade burns moto

Five adolescent arsonists were arrested in Kampong Cham on Saturday for setting another teen’s motorbike ablaze earlier that week.

The bullying band had attacked a pair of unpopular peers on Thursday before burning their Suzuki Nex motorbike.

The victims’ families filed a complaint with police, who rounded up the majority of the aggressive gang.

The five firebugs have been sent to court while cops search for another two accomplices.

KOH SANTEPHEAP