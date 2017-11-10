Bumper-car rally breaks on Phnom Penh street

Two drivers were left pointing the finger at each other after a pileup yesterday in the capital’s Daun Penh district.

Claiming he went through an intersection before the stoplight turned red, an SUV driver was T-boned by a van and slammed into the median.

The van – whose driver accuses the SUV’s driver of running a red light – ricocheted into a third car, then a tuk-tuk, injuring four.

Hoping the district station would be a better environment for discussions, arriving authorities brought in both drivers for questioning.

DAP