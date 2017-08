The ‘bumper mopeds’ technique pays off

Despite crude methods, five Phnom Penh moto thieves managed to come away with a victim’s ride after they crashed in order to take him down late Mon-day in Por Sen Chey district.

Following their mark on two scooters, one of the crew rammed his bike, causing him to wipe out.

After being blocked by the thugs, our victim was forced to watch them speed away on his ride. Police showed up soon but had nothing to go on except the downcast dude’s testimony.

DAP