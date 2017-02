Bungling burglar gets beaten by bystanders

Mob justice came swiftly for a clumsy thief in the capital on Tuesday night.

The graceless suspect spotted a motorbike with keys in ignition parked in front of a rental room where the owner was drinking with a friend.

But when they spotted the lummox of a larcenist trying, and failing, to start the bike, the owner called out to villagers who swarmed the suspect and restrained him until police arrived.

