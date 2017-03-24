Search form

Bungling burglar leaves so-called pal at scene

Even with insider knowledge, a construction worker couldn’t thwart vigilant security when he was caught trying to steal equipment from a building site with an accomplice on Wednesday night in the capital’s Sen Sok district.

The two men were scaling their way up the walls of the villa when they were spotted by a guard. The would-be thieves began throwing punches, but when additional security arrived the accomplice fled, leaving the larcenous labourer to be held until police arrived.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
