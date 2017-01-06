Bungling burglar needs to rehearse his lines

Search form

A garment worker decided to try his hand at the more lucrative business of larceny in Phnom Penh on Wednesday, but was caught by his poorly practised lies.

The budding burglar snuck into the home of a roadside street food vendor while she hawked her wares outside.

When she noticed the inept intruder, he claimed to be checking the water supply for her toilet, before promptly fleeing the scene.

Nearby neighbours helped restrain the would-be burglar, holding him until police arrived to take him to the station.

