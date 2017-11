Bureaucrat drives SUV into farmer’s motorbike

Two sexagenarians got a close-up view of each other when one slammed his SUV into the other’s moto yesterday in Kampot province’s Teuk Chhou district.

Police say the 68-year-old farmer was heading home on his motorbike when a government worker seven years his junior crashed into him.

Boys in blue arrived on the scene and saw the older man off to the hospital.

DAP