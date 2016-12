Burglar buddies prove not as thick as thieves

A bungling burglar was abandoned by his backstabbing buddy and picked up by police in Phnom Penh on Friday. The ill-practised pair of thieves attempted to pinch a woman’s purse, but only succeeded in tumbling off their motorbike.

In his haste to escape, the driver left his accomplice where he lay while their victim raised the alarm. Unable to escape on foot, the hapless straggler was arrested by local police while his former friend made off scot-free.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY