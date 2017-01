Burglar’s watery escape drenched in mystery

A busted burglar took refuge in a Por Sen Chey pond after his prospective target unexpectedly came home early on Tuesday.

The fleeing thief jumped into the vegetated water while his would-be victim raised the alarm.

Local authorities and fellow villagers surrounded the marsh, but saw no trace of the slippery snatcher.

Whether he escaped the area, remains hidden in the reeds, or simply drowned is still up for debate.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY