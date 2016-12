Bus avoids pedestrian but not fence in Siem Reap

Having driven through the night to get his passengers to their destination, one Siem Reap bus driver was a little too keen to finish his shift in the small hours of yesterday morning. In his excitement, he wound up speeding en route to the bus depot, almost colliding with a pedestrian. Quick thinking allowed him to avoid the passerby but sent him careening into a fence instead. He and his assistant have since been arrested and the bus impounded. KAMPUCHEA THMEY