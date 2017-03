Bystanders called to the rescue, save moto

A young man is thanking both his sharp eyes and the good people of Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district after they helped apprehend the man who tried to steal his motorbike from in front of a convenience store on Monday evening.

The victim was inside the mart when he noticed the thief making off with his ride, so he called for help from those nearby. Happy to oblige, bystanders grabbed the scoundrel and held him until police arrived.

