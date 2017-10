Cabbie’s fare tries to rob him of his wallet

A thief took the wrong cabbie for a ride when he nabbed a wallet from inside a taxi in the capital’s Prampi Makara district yesterday.

No sooner had the taxi driver pulled to a halt in the O’Russey Market parking lot than the man reached inside the car to lift his wallet.

After hopping on his own ride in a bid to escape, the thief’s getaway was thwarted by local security guards and police, who arrested him and returned the wallet and its $300 contents to its rightful owner.

Nokorwat