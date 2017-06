Cafe’s hidden menu item no secret to the police

Two capital cafe owners were arrested yesterday for offering more than just java to their customers in Boeung Salang commune.

Authorities with the Department of Anti-Human Trafficking cracked down on the two women, aged 45 and 51, for using their drink shop as a front for hosting sex workers.

Seeing right through the disguise, officials got a warrant and sent the suspects to court to explain their backroom business in front of a judge.

