Call this drunk tour guide Rip ‘van’ Winkle

A drunken tour guide redistributed his hangover among 10 tourists in Pursat’s Krakor distirct when he crashed his van into a bridge railing on Sunday morning.

According to police, the van was carrying a dozen tourists from Pursat’s Boribor district and was returning from a trip to a local waterfall, where the beer also flowed.

The driver returned to the van drunk and proceeded to fall asleep while driving across the bridge, causing his van to careen into the balustrade and injure 10 passengers.

According to the van’s owner, the guide had not received permission to take the tourists out for a spin.

Kampuchea Thmey