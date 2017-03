Capital bag snatchers cleared for take-off

A Phnom Penh punk lightened one traveller’s luggage on Sunday, albeit in a way they may not have appreciated.

A man and his wife were aboard a tuk-tuk on their way to the airport when the moto-mounted miscreant snatched the woman’s purse – containing $500 – and sped off.

The husband was clearly in a hurry, as he boarded the flight anyway, leaving his moneyless and partnerless wife to file a complaint to police.

NOKORWAT