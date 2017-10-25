Search form

Capital cops put kibosh on trio’s amateur arcade

It only takes one machine to qualify as an illegal arcade, as three in Phnom Penh’s Russey Keo district discovered yesterday when they were busted by police for their fish-shooting game.

Getting a tip-off, police surrounded the house and arrested the trio inside for operating the gambling apparatus.

Everyone confessed their crimes and were let go after agreeing to shut their business.

The flashing box, on the other hand, was destined for the evidence closet of the district headquarters.

Kampuchea Thmey

Contact author: Ben Sokhean
