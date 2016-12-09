Search form

Capital ingrate gets what he deserves

A terrible teen was arrested in the capital yesterday morning for threatening and intimidating his own grandmother.

The young delinquent clearly never learned to respect his elders, throwing a tantrum when the matriarch refused to give him money to buy back his motorbike from a pawnshop.

Acting tough, the boy made a violent scene in his home, gesturing towards his gran as if he was going to get physical with her.

Police arrested the petulant posturer and he awaits further legal action.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

Contact author: Touch Sokha
