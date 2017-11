‘Capital man accused of radio interference, over’

Capital cops weren’t amused by the long-time prank of a Choam Chao commune man and had him arrested yesterday.

Saying that for the past two years the suspect had been tuning into the same walkie-talkie channel as them and causing sheer annoyance, the boys in blue tracked down their man at his home and slapped on cuffs.

He was sent off to trial, and authorities vowed to find any of his pirate radio comrades.

Koh Santepheap