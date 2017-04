Capital quartet tries but fails to make off with bag

A woman took a nasty knock to the head, but not to her finances, after resisting a group of would-be bag snatchers as she rode through Phnom Penh’s Daun Penh district on Sunday night.

Ambushed by four thieves on motorbikes, the woman fell to the pavement as she struggled to protect her bag. Though she lost consciousness in the fall, she managed to keep her bag.

Police sent the unconscious woman to the hospital while her motorbike went to the police station for safekeeping.

nokorwat