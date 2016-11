Capital teens arrested for being teenagers

Five teens found themselves hauled to the police station in the wee hours yesterday despite having broken no known laws.

The four boys and one girl were gathered in front of a pagoda in the capital’s Meanchey district after midnight when they were stopped by police, who had received complaints from locals that the area was teeming with youth.

The quintet were made to sign a contract foreswearing late-night congregating before their parents were called to bring them home.

Koh Santepheap