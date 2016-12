Captial cops catch clumsy crooks over cup of coffee

Three shiftless thieves were arrested in Phnom Penh on Friday after failing to rob a woman and settling for a cup of coffee instead.

The unpracticed phone snatchers attempted to relieve a woman of her smartphone, but apparently she was too much for the toothless trio.

Deciding that one half-hearted heist was enough work for the day, the novice burglars headed to a café.

Their unperturbed target then pointed them out to police, who promptly arrested the gang.

NOKORWAT