Car confiscated from mysterious madam

Police impounded a Lexus in Phnom Penh yesterday, after an eerie series of events led them to suspect as-yet unsubstantiated foul play.

The vehicle’s owner parked the car near her home and went inside, leaving the vehicle on the street for three days, but no one saw her leave.

Meanwhile, an unknown man entered the residence, and was likewise never seen leaving.

When police came to tow away the vehicle, they found no one in the house and seemingly nothing amiss.

The car is now in impound awaiting its absentee owner.

