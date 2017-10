Car hits motorbike, ends up in a pond

A Battambang province driver went for an unintended swim after colliding into a motorbike yesterday in Thma Koul district.

Police say the car was cruising on highway 5 when it veered into a rider, then into an adjacent pond.

The dripping driver stuck around to see his victim off to hospital and watch as cops towed his ride out of the drink.

AKT news