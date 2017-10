Car pops tyre, runs into capital barrier

A capital driver put rubber to road and left it there when his car slammed into a Meanchey district barrier on Sunday.

Witnesses say the man was gunning it when a rear tyre popped and he veered into the divider.

When officers arrived, the amateur Formula One racer had already fled the scene, so his ride was impounded until he comes to claim it.

Koh Santepheap