Car wreck resolution wrecked by police

Police in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district demonstrated a simple approach to conflict resolution; unfortunately for the disputing parties, it’s a lose-lose affair.

A woman’s car veered into a street divider on Wednesday night. Unable to step on the brakes in time, another driver crashed into her.

The woman agreed to pay the aggrieved man compensation, but her mood quickly changed when police impounded her car for damaging public property.

When she finally refused to pay up, police impounded both vehicles in preparation for further legal action.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
