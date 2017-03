Careening car wrecks home, horticulture

A drunk driver won’t be getting any extra points for crashing through a home then into a tree in Svay Rieng province’s eponymous capital on Sunday.

Police arrested the lush after his speeding car veered into – and through – a village home, then into a nearby tree. Luckily, no one was home and only the car was damaged.

KOH SANTEPHEAP