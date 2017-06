A carefree day in park ends with sword injury

A drive-by slashing left a Kandal man in Takhmao town cut up and confused Monday when he was attacked by three sword-swinging suspects.

The victim was relaxing with a friend in a park when the trio pulled close and hit out with a blade before escaping.

His pal pulled him to the hospital and, after a complaint was filed, police were able to find and arrest one aggressor.

Unfortunately the sidekick samurais fled successfully.

Dap News