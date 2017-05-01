Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Carjackers give cabbie less than fare treatment

Carjackers give cabbie less than fare treatment

A taxi driver found himself being taken for a ride when two customers hijacked his car before crashing it in the capital on Friday.

After picking the two up on Koh Pich and heading towards Dangkor district, one of the riders pulled a gun and ordered the driver into the back seat where his hands were bound with his shirt.

The driver was dumped in Kandal province, where he called the cab company, who checked GPS and saw the car heading back into the city.

Police were alerted and chased the car until it smashed into a tree. Both culprits unfortunately managed to flee.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer New Year games: it’s never too late to try them out

Even though games such as “Fight for the leaf” or “Hide the towel” are traditionally played during the Khmer New Year holidays

Khmer New Year getaway: Ghost Island

One of 23 islands in the sea of Koh Kong, Koh Kmoch (Ghost Island) has a wealth of corals and other sealife visible through its crystal clear water.

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.