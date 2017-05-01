Carjackers give cabbie less than fare treatment

A taxi driver found himself being taken for a ride when two customers hijacked his car before crashing it in the capital on Friday.

After picking the two up on Koh Pich and heading towards Dangkor district, one of the riders pulled a gun and ordered the driver into the back seat where his hands were bound with his shirt.

The driver was dumped in Kandal province, where he called the cab company, who checked GPS and saw the car heading back into the city.

Police were alerted and chased the car until it smashed into a tree. Both culprits unfortunately managed to flee.

KOH SANTEPHEAP