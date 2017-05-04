Cat burglar regretting pairing with scaredy-cat

A gateway driver got cold feet and left his pal to be caught by villagers during an attempted robbery yesterday in the capital’s Stung Meanchey commune.

The homeowner noticed two men pull up on a motorbike in front of her house but thought nothing of it. After one man disappeared she became suspicious and checked her first-floor room.

Sure enough, the lock was broken and a suspect was hiding inside. So she called out to neighbours for assistance.

Bailing on his burgling bud, the moto driver fled the scene and left his friend to deal with the consequences.

