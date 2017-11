Cattle rustler hooves it, but partner rounded up

Two suspects ran into the one person they were supposed to avoid after stealing a capital man’s cow in Sen Sok district yesterday.

Cops say the duo were leading the heifer towards a dealer’s place when the owner walked up, asked to look at the beast and realised it was his.

One of the livestock-lifting thieves fled on foot, but the other was held and handed over to the district authorities.

Nokorwat