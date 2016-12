Caught stealing chicken, junkie rats on dealers

The chickens came home to roost for two female dealers after a poultry-pinching junkie turned over on them in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district on Tuesday.

The chicken thief had been caught in the act by cops and confessed that he needed the extra cash to buy drugs.

Taking advantage of their good fortune, the eager officers had their detainee lead them to the dealers, easily rounding up the drug-dealing duo. All three are now in custody.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY