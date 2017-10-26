Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Celebrity hits motorbike with her BMW, flees

Celebrity hits motorbike with her BMW, flees

A television star entered the Hall of Shame yesterday when she tried to flee the scene of a crash in Phnom Penh’s Meanchey district.

As she left a birthday party, the hit-and-run wannabe sideswiped a motorbike with her BMW. The driver was knocked off the bike and sustained only light injuries.

But the bike was the real casualty in this drama, remaining trapped under the car as she sped down the road, only stopping 500 metres away.

With the help of a fellow celebrity, the victim was later taken to hospital.

The starlet insists that the crash was merely an accident, but no doubt she hopes this story and the bad press that comes with it will blow over soon.

Nokorwat

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a

Life with the indigenous communities of Mondulkiri

The Indigenous People's Lodge in the lush highlands of Mondulkiri, one of the Kingdom's most sparsely populated provinces, offers of a taste of traditional life.

Watch our video to find out more.