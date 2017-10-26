Celebrity hits motorbike with her BMW, flees

A television star entered the Hall of Shame yesterday when she tried to flee the scene of a crash in Phnom Penh’s Meanchey district.

As she left a birthday party, the hit-and-run wannabe sideswiped a motorbike with her BMW. The driver was knocked off the bike and sustained only light injuries.

But the bike was the real casualty in this drama, remaining trapped under the car as she sped down the road, only stopping 500 metres away.

With the help of a fellow celebrity, the victim was later taken to hospital.

The starlet insists that the crash was merely an accident, but no doubt she hopes this story and the bad press that comes with it will blow over soon.

Nokorwat