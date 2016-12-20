Cellphone snatchers crack under pressure

A pair of enterprising thieves ended up in hospital and behind bars, respectively, after a standard snatch and grab went awry in the capital on Sunday. The novice ne’er-do-wells successfully stole a cellphone, but panicked during the getaway.

The botched burglary ended with their motorbike banged up against another motorist and both men in a heap on the ground. The pair was caught by police, although one was promptly sent to the hospital for treatment for some minor injuries.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY