Cement and sand don’t mix in motor mash-up

Cement met sand in a heavyweight high-speed truck crash in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Wednesday.

According to police, the cement truck driver was driving too fast and too close to his sand-hauling counterpart, accidentally ramming it from behind when it slowed to make a turn.

But, the cement transporter’s hard-headedness would have made his product proud, as he refused to compensate his colleague, prompting police to impound both vehicles until they reach a decision.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
