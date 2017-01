Channel surfer’s dealing cut off by remote stash

A Pursat man’s television addiction was revealed to be a front for another kind of craving when police discovered 11 small packets of crystal meth hidden in his TV remote.

Local cops, who suspected the slinger, noticed a steady stream of strange characters coming and going from his tyre-fixing shop.

Police decided to pounce on the purported provider, raiding his workplace and turning up the goods.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY