Charged-up car careens into Kandal man’s home

One local hosted an unexpected late-night guest on Sunday after a careening driver demolished part of his Kandal domicile.

The incompetent vehicle operator veered off course after colliding with an electricity post, swerving his car straight into a nearby home.

The car owner then ditched his ride to flee the scene, leaving behind a damaged house and an injured resident.

Police have since impounded the vehicle as they pursue further judicial action.

ANN