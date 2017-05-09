Search form

Chatty Cathy cops to yearlong crime spree

A veteran criminal met his downfall in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district when he was nabbed trying to steal money and a phone from a home on Sunday.

The suspect and a friend grabbed a cellphone and $1,000 cash from inside a house but were spotted by the owner while trying to escape.

Though the accomplice fled successfully, his filching friend wasn’t so lucky. Once in custody, the suspect allegedly fessed up to crimes dating back more than a year and netting $400 and three stolen phones.

Police sent him to the district station for further action.

Touch Sokha
