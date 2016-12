Chicken thief chickens out under cop grilling

The looming threat of a night in the slammer turned a Kampong Chhnang chicken thief, well, chicken on Saturday. Town police paid a visit to the poultry perp after his neighbour accused him of pinching two of their cutlets-in-waiting. At first, the suspect claimed he knew nothing about the vanished fowl; but the cops smelled foul play and after they threatened him with a trip to the station, he lost his nerve and confessed. KAMPUCHEA THMEY