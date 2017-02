Chicken thief headed for a cage of his own

A pair of chickens came home to roost in Phnom Penh on Friday after vanishing for a day.

The owner awoke on Thursday to find two of his birds and their feed had been stolen in the night.

After engaging in a one-man search party, he spotted the fowl the next day in a cage in front of a fellow villager’s house.

Certain he had located the culprit, he called the police, who picked up the poultry pilferer.

NOKORWAT