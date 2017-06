Chickens come home to roost for three punters

One phone call by neighbours was all it took to sink a Phnom Penh cockfighting ring on Sunday.

Disturbed by the birds and betting, villagers in Sen Sok district dropped the dime on the operation and police came to crack down, arresting three and confiscating five roosters.

Though 20 punters managed to flee, the trio in custody were sent to the station to await legal charges.

Fresh News