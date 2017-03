Chit-chat turns sour, results in black eye

Camaraderie among co-workers fell apart when a man was called in by police in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district for giving a former colleague a black eye in front of a dog meat shop.

On Friday, two men visited the shop to find two of their former colleagues outside drinking. After they turned down the offer of a drink, a spat broke out, with cans and fists thrown.

The spurned drinker was left with a shiner and the suspect was summoned for questioning.

NOKORWAT