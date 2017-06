Chivalry not dead as car thieves clear gal pal

Takeo police harnessed the power of satellites to catch three car thieves in a jiffy on Sunday. When a 27-year-old capital owner reported his ride missing from Boeung Tumpun commune, he also mentioned that it had a GPS installed.

Following the signal two provinces south, cops caught two men and one woman, aged 16 to 28. Admitting their guilt, the boys said their female friend wasn’t involved before they were arrested and sent to court the next day.

Koh Santepheap