Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - City slicker pulls one over on country bumpkin

City slicker pulls one over on country bumpkin

A journey to the big city on Wednesday was more treacherous than adventurous for a Takeo man whose moto was stolen in Daun Penh district.

Borrowing his uncle’s bike and travelling to the capital to get more money from his wife, the man had to ask for directions as he didn’t know which restaurant she waited tables at.

A stranger offered him a beer, then two more before asking him for a ride. He obliged but along the way was kicked off, and the stranger rode the moto away.

With a more cynical view on urban life, he filed a complaint with the cops for the return of the scooter.

Koh Santepheap

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Farewell to the White Building

Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

Ieng Mouly on war, corruption, and working with Son Sann

Ieng Mouly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

People search for their names on the voter lists at a polling station in Kampong Cham’s Veal Vong commune earlier this month.

Carving Tbong Khmum from Kampong Cham may see CPP gain assembly seat

Four years ago, when the opposition snatched Kampong Cham away from the ruling party in 2013 national elections, it hinted at a deeper shift taking

Comfrel Executive Director Koul Panha speaks to the press at a meeting yesterday in Phnom Penh.

NGOs claim 95 percent result count accuracy

As the National Election Committee launched into the recount proc