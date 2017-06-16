City slicker pulls one over on country bumpkin

A journey to the big city on Wednesday was more treacherous than adventurous for a Takeo man whose moto was stolen in Daun Penh district.

Borrowing his uncle’s bike and travelling to the capital to get more money from his wife, the man had to ask for directions as he didn’t know which restaurant she waited tables at.

A stranger offered him a beer, then two more before asking him for a ride. He obliged but along the way was kicked off, and the stranger rode the moto away.

With a more cynical view on urban life, he filed a complaint with the cops for the return of the scooter.

Koh Santepheap