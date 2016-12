Clinical criminal comes unstuck in last operation

A cruel criminal was arrested on Tuesday for a hospital heist committed in Battambang last week. The unemployed 44-year-old thief snuck into the hospital one night, adding insult to injury for one patient by stealing his phone. Police have been hunting the black-hearted burglar ever since, and finally apprehended him this week. He admitted to committing the crime three times before, selling the contraband for a pitiless profit. KOH SANTEPHEAP