A close shave for hoods after B’bang rampage

Seven sword-wielding adolescents were made to feel baldly ashamed of their drunk and disorderly behaviour in Battambang on Sunday.

The headstrong horde was allegedly drinking in an abandoned house when they took a brief interlude to drive around town waving a sword and brandishing an axe.

They returned to the deserted den to continue drinking, but were shortly joined by local police officers.

The cops said this wasn’t their first time dealing with the devilish gang, and decided to discipline them by shaving their heads.

KOH SANTEPHEAP