Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - A close shave for hoods after B’bang rampage

A close shave for hoods after B’bang rampage

Seven sword-wielding adolescents were made to feel baldly ashamed of their drunk and disorderly behaviour in Battambang on Sunday.

The headstrong horde was allegedly drinking in an abandoned house when they took a brief interlude to drive around town waving a sword and brandishing an axe.

They returned to the deserted den to continue drinking, but were shortly joined by local police officers.

The cops said this wasn’t their first time dealing with the devilish gang, and decided to discipline them by shaving their heads.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".