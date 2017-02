Club confines can’t contain fight over girl

Fresh air apparently didn’t do anything to calm three men who were arrested for fighting outside a nightclub in Battambang’s Ratanak commune on Friday.

Police say two rivals were quarrelling over a girl, and when they took their argument outside the victim was ambushed by his foe and two friends.

The victim was knocked unconscious but police managed to arrest his three attackers and sent them to court.

KOH SANTEPHEAP