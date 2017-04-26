Clubbers elude muggers but tumble in process

A trio took a tumble in Stung Meanchey yesterday after fleeing from a troupe of thieves and driving straight into a noodle stand. A man and two women were driving home from a club on a motorbike when four moto-mounted muggers attempted a drive-by snatch and grab.

Their prospective victims sped away, but in the driver’s haste she dashed the vehicle in a food cart, spilling noodles and passengers into the street. Two of the escapees were injured, while the failed pilferers simply fled the scene.

Koh Santepheap